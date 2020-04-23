CHICAGO (CBS) –– As of Wednesday, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Cook County ranks as the fourth-worst for fatalities in the United States. Due to the continuing outbreak here, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will be extending the state’s stay at home order.
That data comes from tracking done by Center for Systems Science and Engineering at John’s Hopkins University. Cook County is one of only three areas outside of New Jersey and New York in the top 10 in the country for COVID-19 deathts. New York City, by far, has been the epicenter of the outbreak, with 15,074 deaths, followed by Nassau County, N.Y, east of New York City; Wayne County, Mich., which includes Detroit; Cook County, including Chicago; and Suffolk, County in Long Island N.Y.
Here are the top 10, according to the Johns Hopkins data:
New York City 15,074 deaths
Nassau County, New York 1,471
Wayne County, Mich. 1,396 (updated on Thursday)
Cook County, Ill 1,142 (includes 641 in Chicago, 501 in county suburbs)
Suffolk County, New York 959
Essex County, New Jersey 888
Bergen County, New Jersey 876
Westchester County, New York 863
Los Angeles County, Calif. 732
Hudson County, New Jersey 657.
The three New Jersey counties are just to the west of New York City, while Westchester County in New York is just to the north.