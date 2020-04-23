CHICAGO (CBS)– The battle for the wellbeing of the inmates at Cook County Jail continues Thursday.
A federal judge will review whether the correction facility is following social distancing rules. Attorneys representing inmates inside Cook County Jail are challenging conditions and even calling them unconstitutional.
At least seven people have died due to the outbreak inside the jail, including six inmates and at least one corrections officer.
Two weeks ago, a judge ordered the Sheriff’s Office to ensure sanitation, testing, social distancing at intake and protective equipment for inmates.
With over 4,200 people incarcerated at the facility, attorneys believe it’s impossible for the jail to meet this standard, unless some of the inmates are released.
Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart doesn’t see eye-to-eye with them.
“If they had let everyone go, oh my god, what would they have done?” he said. Think about if you did do something as reckless as that how could the community sustain that? They couldn’t.”
Inmate advocates say nearly 700 people tied to the jail have tested positive for COVID- 19. They think the number will only continue to rise if conditions aren’t improved.