WOODRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) — Three students from Woodridge School District 68 are accused of wearing blackface and making racist social media videos on TikTok.
The video was viewed by other students and parents, before it was taken down.
“When this type of conduct occurs, as a District we have failed, despite our best efforts in teaching tolerance, equity and understanding in our schools,” Dr. Patrick J. Broncato, superintendent of schools for Woodridge School District 68, said in a letter to parents. “Please be assured that this type of behavior is not and will not be tolerated in our District, and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken. We are also requesting the assistance of our parents and community during this time in enforcing our Woodridge School District 68 Student Code of Conduct.”
Broncato noted that even though students are not physically at school right now, “we are still in school.”
Police in Woodridge are also investigating.