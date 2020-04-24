CHICAGO (CBS) — Just days into the job new Chicago Police Supt. David Brown is apologizing to several aldermen.
Brown ordered Operation Surge to help curb curb gun violence by saturating neighborhoods this weekend without warning, but it is not sitting well with some.
Brown joined officers Thursday night in Portage Park before Operation Surge kicked off. The goal was to shift officer to enforce the city’s stay-at-home order and reduce crime.
The strategy is unpredictable and will be conducted at all hours of the day and all parts of the city, according to officials.
The problem is aldermen whose districts were involved say they were not told ahead of time.