CHICAGO (CBS) — The parking lots for several popular Cook County forest preserves will be closed Fridays through Sundays, after Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said too many people were violating social distancing guidelines.
Starting tomorrow, parking will be banned at Busse Woods, Maple Lake, Bunker Hill, Saganashkee Slough, Catherine Chevalier Woods, LaBagh Woods, Pulaski Woods, and Wolf Road Woods preserves on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through May 31.
Preckwinkle said those forest preserves have had regular problems with overcrowding, or visitors consistently disregarding social distancing measures during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Unfortunately, we have seen that on warm weekend days, these locations are too popular, with too many visitors who are not following critical public health guidelines,” Preckwinkle said.
The preserves themselves will remain open, only the parking lots will be closed.
Forest preserve police will issue citations to violators.