CHICAGO (CBS) — The number of Hoosiers who have died from COVID-19 rose to 741 on Friday, with a big jump in overall cases (656), bringing the statewide coronavirus caseload to 13,680.
That death toll does not include 79 people who doctors believe that coronavirus contributed to their deaths. Those people were never tested, but will be added to the state’s toll later today, state health director Kris Box said.
Despite the continued rise in cases, about 44% of the state’s intensive care unit beds are available for the most seriously ill patients. COVID-19 patients are taking 20 percent of the total beds currently. There is still a good supply of ventilators across the state, with about nearly three-quarters available. Only 10% of ventilators are being used on COVID-19 patients.
The 35 additional deaths reported at noon on Friday did not happen all in the past day, the data released by the state’s health department shows. One of the deaths reported today occurred in April 2, for example. Nearly all (652 of the 656 new cases) were recorded on Thursday.
In Northwest Indiana, Lake County caseload jumped to 1,445, with 63 deaths. In Porter County, 204 cases and five deaths and LaPorte 145/5. Five people have died of COVID-19 in Newton, with one fatality in Jasper.