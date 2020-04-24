CHICAGO (CBS) — A Brighton Park man has been charged with trying to rob an off-duty Chicago police officer in a parking garage in the South Loop.
Police said the officer was about to get into his car in a parking garage near Balbo Drive and Wabash Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. on Thursday.
A man tapped the officer on the shoulder and, with his hand in his sweater, demanded the officer’s keys, claiming he had a gun, and threatening to shoot him, police said.
The officer was able to overpower the robber and detain him until other officers arrived.
Isaias Saucedo-Ugalde, 21, was arrested and charged with one count of attempted aggravated robbery. He was due to appear in bond court Friday afternoon.