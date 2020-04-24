CHICAGO (CBS) — Florita is the PAWS Dog of the Week.
This beautiful girl is an eight-year-old Labrador who just loves taking walks. She does great on a leash and knows many commands. Florita also enjoys a good nap.
Florita would do best in a home with no other pets or children. And women only. She really wants to be the star of the show.
This cutie, along with many other dogs and cats are available for adoption through the PAWS Chicago website.
The world of PAWS wouldn’t revolve without our volunteer Transport Drivers.
Whether they’re hauling donations or giving pets a ride to the Adoption Centers to find a family, they assist with all the moving parts of our programs – literally! #NationalVolunteerAppreciationWeek pic.twitter.com/ZyyvBWXt5I
— PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) April 22, 2020
PAWS Chicago is also offering virtual training classes. You can sign up your puppy or any age dog to learn some new or some old tricks.
Go to the PAWS Chicago site for more info.