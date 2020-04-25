



Illinois passed 41,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Saturday with 2,119 newly confirmed cases as well as an additional 80 deaths.

The total number of cases in the state stands at 41,777 cases, according to Dr. Ngozi Ezike of the Illinois Department of Public Health. The total number of deaths has reached 1,874.

Ezike said as of midnight Friday night there were 4,699 people in the state hospitalized with the coronavirus. Roughly a quarter, or 1,244, of those were in intensive care units, and of those 763 were on ventilators.

Ezike also pointed to an increase in calls to the Illinois Poison Center in the last two days compared to this time last year associated with exposures to cleaning agents. This comes after President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of injecting disinfectants to protect people from coronavirus.

“I hate to have to do this, but I’d like to address some of the myths, rumors and general misinformation about how to protect yourself from COVID-19,” she said. “Injecting, ingesting, snorting household cleaners is dangerous. It is not advised and can be deadly.”

Recent examples, Ezike said, include the use of a detergent solution for a sinus rinse and gargling with a bleach and mouthwash mixture in an attempt to kill the coronavirus.

The Illinois Poison Center can be reached at 1-800-222-1222.

Ezike also again urged residents to stay home or if they must go out to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing.

Pritzker recently extended the state’s stay-at-home order through the end of May and asked people to wear masks if they’re going to be out of their homes.