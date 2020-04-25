CHICAGO (CBS) — The number of COVID-19 cases continues to skyrocket just as some people are agitating for the economy to be partially reopened in less than a week. In Crest Hill a group of protesters gathered Saturday to demand that the governor “release a plan to cautiously return to work by May 1.”
A shouting match erupted when a counter protester showed up.
The protest southwest of the city coincides with a lawsuit against the governor by State Rep. Darren Bailey. He maintains that the governor overextended his power when he issued additional stay-at-home orders extending the initial order, which expired earlier this month.
Bailey, who is from a tiny southern Illinois town, says he and his constituents are ready to go back to work and resume a normal life, but the Gov. JB Pritzker says it’s not that simple.
“I absolutely recognize the difference between rural areas and the number of infections that are happening there versus urban areas,” Pritzker said. “But again, this virus knows no boundaries. It isn’t saying to itself, I’m going to go after people in an urban area. It simply can be transmitted anywhere.”
Pritzker says the science must dictate where and when possible parts of the state can slowly be reopened.
The governor says it’s “truly unfortunate that a legislator is working against our public health efforts.” Saturday’s news conference marked the 47th straight day when the governor went before cameras to talk about the COVID-19 crisis.