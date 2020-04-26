Bears Open Draft By Taking TE Cole Kmet, CB Jaylon JohnsonCole Kmet grew up in the Chicago suburbs cheering for Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher and former star tight end Greg Olsen. His dad, Frank, played on the Bears' practice squad in the early 1990s.

Illinois Golf Courses Can Reopen May 1 Under Strict Safety GuidelinesGolf is a big stress reliever for many, and courses in Illinois can reopen May 1 under strict safety guidelines.

'COVID-19 Caught Everyone With Their Pants Down,' Says WWE's Vince McMahonComing off a strong quarter and a record-setting WrestleMania, Vince McMahon and WWE grapple with the uncertainty brought on by coronavirus.

Cubs Ian Happ, Nico Hoerner, Zack Short And Dakota Mekkes Sharing House, Experiences Awaiting Return Of BaseballIn addition to their workouts and tennis matches, they also are doing a podcast and posting videos of their day-to-day life at the house.

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning To Play For Coronavirus ReliefIn The Match: Champions For Charity, Woods, Mickelson, Brady and Manning will play a golf match to benefit COVID-19 relief

Reggie Corbin Ready For Prime Time In The NFL Draft 'I've Waited My Entire Life For This'Corbin has been in Florida training since the end of last season, but is back in Maryland with his family for the draft.