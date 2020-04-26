CHCIAGO (CBS) — Does your microwave knock your wifi right off the air?
CBS 2’s Ed Curran replaced his wifi with TP-Link’s Deco system. The system can wirelessly connect multiple units, creating a wifi network. Unlike extenders, it’s an actual network.
Another brand that delivers a mesh network is called Eero. It’s the same concept: install one wifi router, and then simply plug one or two or three additional units into the AC. No wiring is involved.
Not only does the system work flawlessly, but now Ed can use his microwave without worrying.
The two piece TP-Link system cost $214 at Micro Center. They also carry the Eero system for just a few dollars more.