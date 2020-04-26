CHICAGO (CBS) — Two pedestrians are dead after a hit-and-run on I-57 near 138th Street Sunday morning.
The man and woman were outside their vehicle around 4:30 a.m. as it was loaded onto a tow truck when they were hit by a passing vehicle, according to Illinois State Police.
The vehicle that hit them stopped, but the people inside got out and fled the scene on foot. Troopers later learned that the vehicle was stolen.
All lanes of I-57 northbound were still closed as of 9 a.m. and were expected to be closed another one to two hours as troopers investigated. Traffic was being diverted off I-57 at 147th Street.
The investigation is ongoing.