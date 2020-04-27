CHICAGO (CBS) — COVID-19 safety efforts and the 2020 Census intersected in Englewood this morning.
At the 63rd Street Red Line station, community leaders handed out info on the Census, and gave out face masks to protect against the novel coronavirus.
“Our primary goal here this morning is to do two things: one, stay safe, say yes to life; and also, make sure we get counted. We want to make sure that everybody knows how important it is,” said J. Minor Allen, with National Black Wall Street-Chicago.
Commuters were told the Census is used to determine public funding for public services, education, and more. They were also reminded to stay safe during the pandemic, especially if they can’t stay home, by observing social distancing guidelines, such as staying six feet away from others in public, and wearing a face covering or mask in public settings where they can’t maintain that safe distance.