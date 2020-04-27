CHICAGO (CBS)– An app is Chicago’s newest effort to keep the city safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new app is called “Chi COVID Coach” and it’s considered the first app of it’s kind.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be joined by health officials City Hall at 1 p.m. Monday to officially launch the new resource.
The web-based application was designed with help from Google. The app’s main purpose is connecting chicagoans with the city’s Health Department.
The app gives officials a way to communicate directly with app users who may be COVID-19 positive or experiencing symptoms.The app lets the health department send out texts with potentially life-saving information like when to seek medical care and where coronavirus testing is available.
Health officials say “Chi COVID Coach” is free to download and personal information will only be shared with the department for purposes related to COVID-19.
Residents can download the app at www.Chicago.gov/covidcoach.