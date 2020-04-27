CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Weak low pressure tracks just to our north Monday evening.

Warm, gusty southwest winds are in place ahead of this system. Showers hang around Monday evening with some patchy fog toward morning.

On Monday night, look for breezy and wet conditions with patchy fog late and a low of 50.

A stronger system on Tuesday brings a late day storm threat. Right now it looks like the highest threat from 5 to 10 p.m., if the storm stays on track.

The Storm Prediction Center places our western counties under a “slight” risk for severe weather.

The high for Tuesday is 72.

On Wednesday, look for leftover showers and cooler conditions with a high of 57.

Mary Kay Kleist