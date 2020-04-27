CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are climbing and there are chances for rain for early in the week.

Frost is possible this morning and there is a Frost Advisory in place for areas in Northwest Indiana.

Temperatures will rise the lower 60s on Monday. There is a chance for rain showers after 3 p.m.

The week ahead will be warm with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Scattered showers are possible through Wednesday.