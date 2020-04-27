CHICAGO (CBS)– A fire broke out at a home in Englewood Monday morning.
Still and Box at 350 W 58th St- this is an occupied 2 story frame building with fire in the rear. No injuries reported at this time. CFD media is monitoring updated to follow. 4-1-8.
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 27, 2020
Crews responded to the fire located at 58th and Princeton, just west of the Dan Ryan Expressway. Smoke was pouring from the second floor of the home.
Multiple houses were impacted by the fire.
No injuries have been reported.
This is is a developing story.