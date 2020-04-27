CHICAGO (CBS)– As temperatures start to warm up, chalk is becoming a very popular. A 13-year-old in Dyer, Indiana is bringing people all over the world together with her driveway art.
“A lot of people love it,” she said.
The chalk artist said she has gotten a lot of encouraging words that have motivated her to keep going.
The design took half a mile of tape, 108 sticks of chalk, 31 hours and seven band aids to create.
In the most difficult times, the pictures on Facebook have already been shared across 37 states and nine countries, spreading the love, when it’s needed.