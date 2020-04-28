CHICAGO (CBS) — A total of 424 members of the Chicago Police Department had reported positive tests for COVID-19 as of Tuesday.
Of those 424 members, 401 sworn officers and 20 civilian members have had their tests confirmed by the department’s Medical Section, while three had yet to be confirmed.
As of Tuesday night, a total of 223 officers had recovered from COVID-19 and had returned to work on the force.
Three Chicago Police officers have died of COVID-19.
Officer Ronald Newman, 59, died of acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by a novel coronavirus infection after spending three weeks in the hospital.
Sgt. Clifford Martin was a 25-year veteran of the department who served in the Area Central detective division, according to Interim Supt. Charlie Beck. He died a week ago last Friday.
Officer Marco DiFranco, a 21-year veteran of the force was, was the first officer to die of COVID-19. The 100 Club will be providing full benefits to the family including $50,000 in financial assistance. The 100 Club will also help DeFrano’s children with financial assistance for college.
