CICERO, Ill. (CBS) — Dozens of scrap metal workers walked off the job in protest Tuesday, after a co-worker died from COVID-19.
Workers at United Scrap Metal in Cicero demanded the company shut down for two weeks to sanitize the facility.
Employees also want more protective gear on the job.
United said the company is grieving the loss of their teammate, and since being deemed an essential business, they have invested significantly in protective equipment and sanitation.
“We also became stronger advocates for our team members to be vigilant about their personal health, safety and well-being. On a daily basis we stress to our team members that anyone who is symptomatic should leave work, seek a physician’s care, and not return until all protocols are met,” the company said in a statement. “Whether our team members take time off for a physician’s visit, to be treated, or to self-quarantine, they are compensated for their lost time.”
The company also said it has told any employees with concerns not to come to work.