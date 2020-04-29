CHICAGO (CBS) — A total of 434 Chicago Police personnel have now reported positive tests for coronavirus, the department said Wednesday.
All but four have had their tests confirmed by the department’s Medical Section.
A total of 410 sworn officers and 20 civilian members have had confirmed positive tests, police said.
A total of 227 officers have recovered and returned to duty.
Three Chicago Police officers – Officer Ronald Newman, Sgt. Clifford Martin, and Officer Marco DiFranco – have died of COVID-19.