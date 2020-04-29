CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are searching for four homicide suspects near the Village of Diamond.
According to police, a black Chevy Tahoe crashed, about 20 miles southwest of Joliet, after a high speed pursuit by Joliet police.
Six people were inside the vehicle and they were all wanted for a homicide that happened earlier on Grand Avenue. When the SUV crashed, all six people fled the scene.
Police were able to catch two of the suspects, but four people got away.
Residents of the Village of Diamond should lock their doors and call 9-1-1 if they see anyone suspicious.
This is a developing story.