CHICAGO (CBS)– An Indiana trooper was injured in a serious crash on I/80-94 and an Illinois man now faces charges.
According to officials, Trooper Corey Adam was called to a single-vehicle crash around midnight. While he was on the scene investigating with emergency lights on, two other troopers parked further behind Adam’s patrol car and blocked additional lanes with their emergency lights activated as well as approximately 15 flares in the roadway.
Adam’s vehicle was struck by a Chevrolet driving at a high speed, causing the car to hit another vehicle and the median wall.
That trooper was taken to Northlake Hospital in Gary, Indiana and the driver of the Chevrolet was also being treated.
The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as Cameron D. Geweniger, 30, from Wheaton, Illinois, was transported to the Lake County Jail now faces charges including operating while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.
The investigation is ongoing.