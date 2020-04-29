North Central College Quarterback Broc Rutter Jumping From Division III To NFLQuarterback Broc Rutter had a record-setting career at North Central College, leading them to their first-ever National Championship and essentially winning the Heisman Trophy equivalent in NCAA Division III.

Chicago Blackhawks John McDonough Out As CEO, PresidentJohn McDonough is out as president and CEO of the Chicago Blackhawks, after a 13-year tenure with the NHL franchise.

Bears Draft Pick Cole Kmet 'Great Young Man' With 'Blue Collar Work Ethic,' Says Former High School CoachMegan Mawicke spoke with Dave Archibald, his high school coach at St. Viator about what type of player and person the Bears are getting.

AP Source: Bulls Hiring 76ers' Marc Eversley As GMMarc Eversley will replace the fired Gar Forman as general manager and work under new top basketball executive Arturas Karnisovas.

Kristin Cavallari And Jay Cutler Are Divorcing After 10 Years TogetherCavallari, who currently stars in her own reality show "Very Cavallari" on E!, said that the divorce is simply a "situation of two people growing apart."

Bears Expert: Draft Picks Cole Kmet, Jaylon Johnson Could Be Around For 10 YearsThe Bears this weekend drafted seven new rookies and added undrafted free agents.