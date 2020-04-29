CHICAGO (CBS) — A Cubs fan is suing her favorite team, after she said she was hit in the face with a ball.
Laiah Zuniga said even years later, she is still affected by her injuries.
The Clifford Law Offices said Zuniga, 28, was sitting in the Cub Box at Wrigley Field as the Cubs played the New York Mets on Aug. 27, 2018, and was chatting with a friend during the fifth inning when a Mets player was up to bat.
She was hit with the foul ball at that point, attorneys said.
“I was hit so hard, my teeth were detached from my nerve, and I had to have extensive dental work done – and even in the process I lost a few, and I still lose them today. I’m still losing teeth today. I have frequent bloody noses to this day, and my taste and smell have been permanently affected,” Zuniga said.
The law office said Zuniga also suffered a spider fracture under both eyes that extends down to her face.
“Major League Baseball and the Cubs were aware that severe injuries from foul balls could happen to its fans sitting in rows near the field because it had happened many times before,” Tracy Brammeier, the attorney at Clifford Law Offices representing Zuniga, said in a news release. “Just late last year the MLB announced that all 30 teams would extend netting from foul pole to foul pole this year, but it’s too late for Laiah.”