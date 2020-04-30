



— It’s just a matter of hours before some aspects of life are relaxed Friday as a revised stay-at-home order begins.

As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, the empty retailers on State Street still cannot open their doors for customers. But retail shops here and across the state can get back to work to fulfill pick up and online orders.

Purchased items must be collected curbside.

Golfers will be able to get back to the greens at many golf courses in Illinois, but there will be some changes. Groups will be limited to two, tee times will be more spread out, and there will be no golf carts, caddies, or driving ranges.

And social distancing will be encouraged, among other safety measures.

And you might notice a few more face coverings starting on Friday, when it will become a requirement when social distancing isn’t possible.

Anyone over age 2 and able to medically tolerate a mask or face covering will be required to wear one in public whenever they cannot maintain a safe distance of six feet from other people. The governor has said people don’t have to wear a medical mask, but can use bandanas, homemade masks, or some other cloth covering for over their mouth and nose.

“You don’t have to wear it at all times if you’re going running, jogging outside, or bicycling; but if you encounter a crowd, a public space with a lot of people in it, that’s when you will need, are required to put on a face covering,” Gov. JB Pritzker said. “And of course going to a grocery store, a pharmacy, where you know you’re going to run into other people, we’re requiring face coverings in those circumstances also.”

Pritzker said people won’t be arrested for violating that order, but police should remind people to wear a mask in public if they are seen without a face covering.

And for those with a green thumb, garden centers, greenhouses, and nurseries will open back up. Animal groomers also given the green light to start up business again.

The owner of Yuppie Puppy in Oak Park said being closed has been a challenge, and she is ready to welcome her dogs back.

“And I cried. Like I was so relieved, and I texted and called all my staff, and everyone was so happy. We’re going to be practicing very strict protocol – curb pickup and dropoff, credit cards on the phone,” said Jill Showalter.

State parks will also open for fishing and boating, but there will be restrictions there as well.