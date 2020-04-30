CHICAGO (CBS) — A former Elgin police officer who was serving a life sentence at Stateville Correctional Center for a double murder and rape 38 year ago was just given a medical furlough, possibly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Herschel Glenn was a police officer, but off duty, when he shot and killed a young Streamwood couple — James Wright and Lillian Final — at Lords Park in Elgin, and raped the woman, in May 1982.
He was later convicted and sentenced to life in prison.
CBS 2 has reached out to the governor’s office for comment.