CHICAGO (CBS)– Less than a day after the iconic lions at the Art Institute got PPE, a mask was stolen.
Art Institute security called Chicago police to report two men climbing on top of one of the lions and stealing its massive face covering.
Security says the men jumped into a black sedan and took off, heading north.
The masks were just fitted over the lions’ faces Thursday and the PPE has a Chicago flag on it. The Picasso statue across the street on Daley Plaza got the same treatment.
The mayor’s office says putting masks on Chicago landmarks is a chance to remind everyone, we are all in this together.