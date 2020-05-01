CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Police Department now has 450 reported positive cases of COVID-19, according to an internal email obtained by CBS 2. This is up from 439 members with reported cases Thursday.
Of the 450 cases, 441 have been confirmed by the department’s medical section. Nine are still awaiting verification of test results.
There are 420 sworn members and 21 civilian members of the department affected, and cases have been reported throughout the department, the email states.
There have been 245 sworn members who have recovered from the virus and returned to duty.
Three Chicago Police officers – Officer Ronald Newman, Sgt. Clifford Martin, and Officer Marco DiFranco – have died of COVID-19.