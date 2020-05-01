Chicago Gym Helps Young Children With Home Exercise During QuarantineIn this time of social distancing, kids can't do their gymnastics, or dance, or any kind of exercise class in person. So it's all done live via zoom.

Bears 'Maybe The Best Odds... To Win Division,' Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteThe Bears should improve their standing this season in a competitive NFC North, but it largely depends on Mitchell Trubisky... again.

Bulls Officially Announce Marc Eversley As New General ManagerEversley has 14 years of experience in NBA front offices, including the past four years as vice president of player personnel with the 76ers.

Michael Jordan Turned Down $100 Million Deal For Two-Hour Appearance, Agent Says"God bless him. He's been so successful, it gives him an opportunity to do whatever the hell he wants or not to do things he doesn't want. I really admire that. He's very, very selective in the things he wants to be involved in," said Jordan's former agent, David Falk.

Cubs Hall of Famer Andre Dawson Deals With Coronavirus As A MorticianDawson, 65, entered the business in 2003, when he became an investor in his younger brother's funeral home.

Benetti Delivers Moving Messages From Outside The Broadcast Booth"There have been times where I started to read one of these and have broken down in tears."