CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s official. The Chicago Bulls have hired former Philadelphia 76ers executive Marc Eversley as their new general manager, replacing Gar Forman, who was fired last month.

A Canadian, Eversley becomes the Bulls’ first black general manager.

Eversley has 14 years of experience in NBA front offices, including the past four years as vice president of player personnel with the 76ers.

“I set out to find a General Manager who complemented my vision and values, and who could help implement them at the Bulls in a fresh way. Marc’s background and skills do exactly that,” Bulls executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas said in a statement. “He has a history of building strong relationships across the board, identifying talent at organizations that have had success during his time there, and the necessary insight for building a network that will be an asset to our program. He’s ready for this next step in his career, and I’m looking forward to working with him to build the Bulls back into a perennial contender.”

Welcome our new General Manager, Marc Eversley! — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) May 1, 2020

While with Philadelphia, Eversley helped build the 76ers from an NBA basement dweller to one that won 50-plus games in the next two seasons. He had a hand in drafting 2018 NBA Rookie of the Year and two-time All-Star Ben Simmons.

“Becoming a General Manger in the NBA and joining the Chicago Bulls family is a dream come true,” Eversley said in a statement. “I’m grateful to be working with someone like Arturas who shares my level of passion and commitment to winning basketball, and having both come from successful programs, we will put in the work and all it entails to become a sustainable and winning team. I want to thank Arturas, as well as Jerry and Michael Reinsdorf, for trusting in my leadership abilities to move this iconic franchise forward.”

Before joining the 76ers, Eversley spent three seasons with the Washington Wizards as Vice President of Player Personnel, and seven seasons as an assistant general manager for the Toronto Raptors.

Eversley is part of a major overhaul of the Bulls’ front office, after Forman was fired and Karnisovas was hired to replace John Paxson as executive vice president of basketball operations. Paxson has been moved to a senior advisory role.

The future for Head Coach Jim Boylen is iffy at best – he will likely be fired, it is just a matter of when. For now, however, he is staying on as coach.