CHICAGO (CBS) — Some Illinois businesses that have been closed for weeks were allowed to reopen Friday to offer pickup and delivery of sales made by phone and online.

Businesses open during the coronavirus pandemic also must now require employees and customers to wear face coverings if they can’t maintain proper social distancing.

But what is the punishment if you don’t comply? CBS 2’s Chris Tye reports on what he’s learned, and how it varies depending on where you are.

Gov. JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot have said they’re not instructing police to arrest people who fail to wear a face covering as required under the extended stay-at-home order, but in some suburbs the threat of police action isn’t just implied, it’s on the books.

The clippers are back on at Spotless Dog Wash in Evanston. On the same day dog groomers were added to the state’s list of essential businesses, a statewide mask mandate has begun.

“I was turned away in a store because I forgot my mask,” said Niles Mayor Andrew Przybylo. “I went back, got my mask, and I thanked them for doing that; not letting me in.”

The village is offering businesses signs reminding customers of the mask rule the village enacted two weeks ago.

Niles’ policy reads:

Police are not actively enforcing this directive, and the directive does not establish a fine for non-compliance, but if a store owner has a guest who will not comply or leave their store, Police may be called to handle the situation. All members of the public are expected to comply.

So far, Niles police have not made any arrests, but have not seen full compliance either.

“There are a few people that don’t believe this is warranted, and they should be able to do what they want, but that is few and far between,” Przybylo said.

Back in Evanston, the messaging from city hall on their Q&A website when asked if people should wear a face covering:

You may be fined. Also, a business owner or operator may refuse admission or service to any individual who fails to wear a face covering as required by this Order.

Pritzker was asked Friday for his advice for local governments how tough to get with this newly-minted policy:

“We’ve left that up to localities, to municipalities and counties, to make those decisions about how they will enforce; whether it’s, as I’ve often recommended, having police tell people ‘pull over,’ ask them to please wear a mask to remind people, because a lot of people still don’t know that they’re required to wear a mask,” Pritzker said.

The Illinois Retail Merchants Association said Friday:

Stores must impose occupancy limits;

Where possible, stores will impose one-way aisles;

And Social distancing requirements must be communicated through in-store signage.

Meantime, while the governor’s extended stay-at-home order allows some state parks and golf courses to reopen, Mayor Lori Lightfoot is keeping the Lakefront, Chicago Riverwalk, and 606 Trail closed through the end of May; and golfing, fishing, and boating are not yet allowed in the city.