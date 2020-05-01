CHICAGO (CBS)– Governor JB Pritzker’s modified stay-at-home order goes into effect Friday and city officials are reminding Chicagoans the lakefront remains closed.
For the month of May, lakefront areas including trails, green spaces and park facilities will be closed.
The governor’s modified order allows golf courses to reopen Friday in Illinois, as well as fishing and boating in some state parks. However, according to Mayor Lori Lightfoot, golf courses will remain closed in the city.
“Recognizing that Chicago still has further to go to bring down the curve, golfing is not yet permitted. Additionally, fishing and boating will not be permitted by individuals,” the Mayor’s office stated in a press release.
Starting Friday, all Chicago residents and visitors over the age of two are required to wear a face-covering or a mask when in a public place, where they can’t maintain a six-foot social distance.
One the modifications to the extended stay-at-home-order allows some non-essential businesses to offer sales online with curbside pickup. Employees still need to take precautionary measures and follow safety guidelines.
Animal grooming services, greenhouses, garden centers and nurseries are now considered essential and may re-open under the modified order.
More information regarding to modified order is available on the City’s website.