CHICAGO (CBS)– Ravinia Festival announced the decision to cancel its 2020 season, late Thursday night.
The 120 scheduled shows will be canceled and Ravinia-goers will be missing out on this season’s upcoming performances from Grammy Award winning artists like Patti LaBelle, John Legend and Sheryl Crow.
Tickets to the June and July shows went on sale to the public three days ago. Anyone who purchased a ticket can receive a refund or a voucher for a future performance. The money an also be converted into a tax deductible donation to the festival.
Ravinia has not canceled a season since they were silenced by the Great Depression in 1935.
Just last week, Chicago Blues and Gospel festivals announced their cancellations.