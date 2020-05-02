CHICAGO (CBS) — A Frank Lloyd Wright home on North Sheridan Road, with its strong yet simple prairie design, was where CBS 2’s Ed Curran first saw the Lincoln Corsair. Wright is said to be the inspiration for designers of the smaller luxury SUV.
The interior is a strong, uncluttered luxury cabin. It’s the smallest in the Lincoln SUV lineup but don’t let the size fool you.
“We offer a segment exclusive second row sliding seat where you can trade leg room and cargo depending on your needs, and if you move the rear seat forward, you can get four large suitcases fairly easily,” said John Jraiche, chief engineer of the Corsair.
Either of the available engines offer great performance in the Corsair, and the cabin is a quiet sanctuary, using tools like acoustic glass and active noise cancellation.
And forget about your keys. Jraiche says you can control everything from your phone.
The Lincoln Way app helps you prepare your seats, climate controls, and radio settings to your personal preferences. That includes unlocking and remote starting your Lincoln.
Ed’s favorite Lincoln is the Aviator, but if that’s too big for you the Corsair would be a good fit.
The Lincoln Corsair starts at $36,000.
If you’re considering an SUV like the Acura RDX, BMW X3 or Lexus NX, the Corsair is a test drive you have to take.