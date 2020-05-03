CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday warned the public about a spate of auto thefts in Lakeview – mostly in the Clark and Belmont area, but in one case right near Wrigley Field.
The thieves entered unlocked vehicles that were left unattended and running and drove off, police said.
The happened at the following times and locations:
• In the 3300 block of North Clark Street on Tuesday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m.
• 3200 block of North Clark Street on Friday, April 24 at 6:45 p.m.
• 3600 block of North Clark Street on Saturday, April 25 at 9:10 p.m.
• 900 block of West Belmont Avenue on Monday, April 27, at 7:50 p.m.
• 800 block of West Belmont Avenue on Tuesday, April 28, at 5:21 p.m.
• 900 block of West Belmont Avenue on Thursday, April 30, at 5:32 p.m.
• 3100 block of North Clark Street on Thursday, April 30, at 10 p.m.
• 900 block of West Belmont Avenue on Thursday, April 30 at 10 p.m.
• 900 block of West Belmont Avenue on Saturday, May 2, at 3:35 p.m.
The suspects were described as boys between the ages of 12 and 16.
Police advised motorists not to leave their unattended cars running and to be aware of their surroundings.
Anyone with information on these auto thefts is asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8263.