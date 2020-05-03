CHICAGO (CBS) — A Logan Square coffee shop dedicated to promoting mental health is launching an online donation campaign so it can reopen.
“At the end of the day, we’re still a small business here at Sip of Hope, and it hasn’t been easy at all,” said Jonny Boucher, owner of Sip of Hope Coffee Bar at 3039 W. Fullerton Ave. “We’ve applied for so many different relief funds and resiliency grants, and the hardest part about all this is that we serve more than a coffee, you know, a good cup of coffee here.”
Sip of Hope bills itself as the world’s first coffee shop where 100 percent of the proceeds support suicide prevention and mental health education.
But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the shop was forced to close.
The goal of the fundraiser is to raise money to support staff and reopen Sip of Hope.
If you want to donate, go to SaveSip.org.