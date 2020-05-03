CHICAGO (CBS) — Sirens blared through the Wildwood neighborhood Sunday afternoon, but they weren’t because of an emergency.
It was, in fact, a very special socially distant birthday celebration.
A parade of police cars, along with friends and family, drove by the home of Jim Mullen.
Mullen was shot while on the job in Rogers Park in 1996. The bullet entered his cheek and spine, instantly paralyzing him and making him dependent on a respirator to breathe.
But Mullen became known as Chicago’s “Comeback Cop.” He went on to work as a disabilities reporter for CBS 2, and even ran for public office.
Mullen then went on to create his own line of applesauce, called “Officer Mullen’s Apple Sauce“. He donates some of the proceeds to help other injured police officers.