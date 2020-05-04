Bears Sign Wide Receiver Ted Ginn Jr. To 1-Year DealA 13-year veteran who has played in Super Bowls with San Francisco and Carolina, Ginn caught 30 passes for 421 yards and two touchdowns with New Orleans last season.

Olympians Look To Help Young Athletes During Coronavirus Shutdown“We're all feeling the same frustrations and longings,” beach volleyball star Kerri Walsh Jennings said. “It's pretty special to be able to speak to the fact that we're not alone in this and that it is up to each of us to make the best of what we have to work with — to focus on that which we can control.”

Bears Decline Trubisky's 5th-Year Option For 2021, Source SaysThe move is hardly a surprise considering the way Trubisky struggled in his third season since the Bears drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick.

White Sox Play-By-Play Man Jason Benetti Hopes To See Baseball In 2020White Sox play-by-play man Jason Benetti is playing the waiting game like everyone else, and he has certainly missed calling games.

Nanook The Huskie Misses His Friends At Hersey High School In Arlington HeightsA sophomore at Hersey put a video together including clips of students to make his friends and classmates smile, especially the seniors, who didn't get to finish out the year as they had hoped.

NCAA Board Votes To Allow Athletes To Benefit From Name, Image, And Likeness -- What Will That Mean For College Sports?The NCAA’s top governing board voted to allow student athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness – or NIL.