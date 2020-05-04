CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a partly cloudy day with cooler than average temperatures to start the week.

Monday is going to be significantly cooler with temperatures back down to the 50s. Areas near the lake could get temperatures closer to 40 degrees. Clouds will move in and rain showers are expected late Monday night.

Showers, clouds and cooler temperatures are expected to continue into Tuesday.

Cooler-than-average temperatures will continue throughout the week with on-and-off chances for rains showers.