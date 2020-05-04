GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (CBS) — Ten-year-old Max Hund and his dad, Chris, from Grayslake, won a trip to the U.K. to see Everton, their favorite team in the English Premier League.
But because of the coronavirus, their once-in-a-lifetime trip was canceled.
However, as they told CBS 2’s Matt Zahn, they got a surprise call from Everton star Mason Holgate, re-inviting them next year.
“We were supposed to leave the day that the announcement came out saying there’s no travel to Europe,” Chris Hund said. “The flight was on March 12.”
The original package they won included a flight to Liverpool with four days there, tickets to the Everton’s game against the Liverpool Football Club, a tour of the grounds, a meeting of people at the executive offices, and a visit to training and a news conference.
But even with the trip at least postponed, Max said going next year will be even better.
“When we go next year, we even get extra things, and we’re probably going to go with my sister and my mom, and we’re probably going to stay longer,” he said.
He said his favorite thing about talking with Holgate was that they have a lot of things in common – including both being defenders on the soccer field.