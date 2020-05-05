CHICAGO (CBS) — We received an email with a video about a dance teacher at Whitney M. Young Magnet High School going the extra mile for her students.

That mile turned into miles and miles – a 10-hour drive to support her seniors during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday night, CBS 2’s Jermont Terry showed us her love for her students.

The halls at Whitney Young are quiet with schools now closed. There are no laughs from students, or poignant pivots coming from the dance department practicing inside.

Senior Naomi Wu’s excitement for her final recital has been diminished.

“My favorite type of dance is modern contemporary,” she said. “I would have traded any of my senior activities – so prom, graduation, or state – for this show. That’s how much this show meant to me.”

The COVID-19 pandemic prevents the curtain from opening for Naomi and 34 other seniors.

“Nothing will negate their actual performance,” said CPS dance teacher Jeanette Gordon.

Yet Ms. Gordon’s own actions come close. She opted to hand-deliver gifts – including the senior rose – for every dancer at their home, and she documented it all at Wu’s request.

Ms. Gordon maintained social distance and gave air hugs, as she ventured across Chicago – driving 10 hours in one day.

Her cheers brought out smiles, and dance moves too.

But Ms. Gordon gets moved herself by all the appreciation the students showed her – one sport-utility vehicle even had “I (heart) U, Mrs. G” printed on it.

And if that doesn’t show the importance of a teacher-student bond, maybe Mrs. Gordon’s reaction sums it up.

“Oh my God, do I feel appreciated. I mean, I am beyond words on how this has really made me feel,” she said. “And it’s true, it’s like the lesson I wanted my students you give a little bit and so much more comes back to you.”

“After she visited all our houses, we were crying – across the city, inside our homes,” Wu said. “It just made us feel so much more love and appreciation for our teachers.”

After all, connecting with students is what it’s all about.

The Whitney Young dance department plans to have the dancers do their routine virtually. They will then put one big video together for a keepsake.