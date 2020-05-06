CHICAGO (CBS) — A total of 472 members of the Chicago Police Department have reported positive tests for COVID-19.
All but four have had their diagnosis confirmed by the department’s medical section.
The figure includes 447 sworn officers and 21 civilian Police Department employees, police said.
A total of 269 sworn officers have recovered from COVID-19 and are now back on duty, police said.
Three Chicago Police officers – Officer Ronald Newman, Sgt. Clifford Martin, and Officer Marco DiFranco – have died of COVID-19.