By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — A stray sprinkle chance is expected heading into Wednesday evening, but otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy.

The low for Wednesday night is 44, with a few showers after dark.

At A Glance Tomorrow: 05.06.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Tomorrow's Planner: 05.06.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Look for another nice day Thursday with lots of sun. High clouds will increase by sunset with a few showers developing after dark as a strong cold front moves into our area.

Thursday 2 p.m.: 05.06.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

Thursday 9 p.m.: 05.06.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

The high for Thursday is 64.

Chilly temps and high winds set up behind the front Friday, for a high of only 46. A freeze is likely Friday night for the far west and northwest counties.

7 Day Forecast with Interactivity PM: 05.06.20

(Credit: CBS 2)

The low for Friday night is 32, with the upper 20s inland.

Mary Kay Kleist