CHICAGO (CBS) — A stray sprinkle chance is expected heading into Wednesday evening, but otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy.
The low for Wednesday night is 44, with a few showers after dark.
Look for another nice day Thursday with lots of sun. High clouds will increase by sunset with a few showers developing after dark as a strong cold front moves into our area.
The high for Thursday is 64.
Chilly temps and high winds set up behind the front Friday, for a high of only 46. A freeze is likely Friday night for the far west and northwest counties.
The low for Friday night is 32, with the upper 20s inland.