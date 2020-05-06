CHICAGO (CBS) — Talk about a special delivery. This morning, the Bloom Township Food Pantry in Chicago Heights received a donation of thousands of snacks collected by student athletes.
High school athletes from the city and suburbs raised money and collected more than 130,000 donated food items that would normally be sold at games during the spring season. That adds up to about 1,300 boxes of food.
“For many students, the meals and snacks provided by their local school cafeterias and food pantries are their primary source of food each and every day,” said Homewood-Flossmoor High School senior Kennedy Jones.
Due to social distancing guidelines, one athlete each from Bradley, Manteno, Thornwood, Homewood-Flossmoor, and Bloom Township made the delivery in person on Wednesday.
The Bloom Township Food Pantry has seen a 330% monthly increase in needy students and families since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’d also like to say that, volunteering here, I’ve noticed that families I used to see come by once a month are now coming by twice a week. This is because there is a need here, and it is very real,” said Bloom Township senior Emely Oviedo.
The event was organized by non-profit Buddy’s Helpers and PepsiCo, in recognition of National School Lunch Hero Day.