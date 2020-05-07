



CHICAGO (CBS) — Outfielder Matt Szczur might be with the Phillies organization now, but he still feels a strong connection to the Cubs, who drafted him in 2010 and with the city of Chicago as he shows through his artwork.

Szczur’s passion for art really took off when he was with the Cubs in 2016, painting some of the great Championship moments. His new inspiration? Paining Michael Jordan in conjunction with “The Last Dance” documentary.

“It keeps me busy, keeps me occupied. I have been doing a ton of “The Last Dance” Jordan paintings. Trying to ride that wave as long as I can. I was a huge MJ fan was I was younger. It is good to bring back those memories and put it on a canvas,” says Szczur.

He’s not the only athlete that Szcur paints. He does a lot of Cubs and it brings him joy.

“That’s kind of how everything started. I have a foundation with my wife and my family, the Matthew Szczur Foundation. We raise awareness for bone marrow. We hold bone marrow drives and also raise money for food banks and that’s how the paintings started. So, the Cubs reached out to me after the World Series and said ‘would you be willing to do a painting for Bricks And Ivy Ball,’ their biggest charity event and it raised $40,000 (once team autographs were added) and I thought, ‘maybe I have something here,’ adds Szczur.

He taught himself how to use stencil and spray paint. Matt says he’s sold 12 Jordan paintings in a few weeks. For more on Matt’s artwork go to www.mattszczurart.com