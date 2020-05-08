CHICAGO (CBS)– Friday’s April National Jobs Report is the single worst in history.
The numbers here in Illinois aren’t any better. CBS 2 obtained the just-released layoffs and closures over the past month and expected in June.
The nationwide unemployment rate rose to 14.7% as 29 million American lost their jobs in April, CBS News reported Friday.
Locally, Groupon has the highest number of layoffs on the report. Starting next month, 299 permanent positions will be eliminated.
But other companies have had to let thousands of workers go in April alone. The report is from the Illinois Worker Adjustment and Re-Training notification, which requires employers to provide advance notice of a closure or layoff.
More than 9,000 jobs were lost in the month of April, 60 companies due to COVID-19.
No industry is spared. There were 429 permanent layoffs within the car rental industry and the hotel industry had more than 300 temporary layoffs and more than 130 permanent ones.
Theaters are dealing with more than 600 temporary layoffs. Retailers, like Bed Bath and Beyond have temporarily laid off 402 workers.
A year ago in April, a little over 1,900 workers were affected. Compare that to this April when more than 9,000 jobs have been lost.