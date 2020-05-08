CHICAGO (CBS) — Strong north/northeast winds gusting 30-40 mph this afternoon are bringing the “feels like” temperatures in the 30s.
That impressive wind flow is running the length of Lake Michigan, building waves of 8-14 feet.
Winds finally relax Thursday night, but the core of the cold air mass moves overhead. A hard freeze is likely for areas away from the lake.
A Lakeshore Flood Warning is in effect until 7 p.m. for Cook County at 10 p.m. for the Northwest Indiana shoreline.
A freeze warning is in effect for all areas Friday night. Lows range from the mid-20s well inland to the low 30s lakeside.
The most recent May freeze was on May 3, 2004, when it was 30 degrees. The latest freeze was on May 25, 1992.
Record lows for this date and Saturday’s were 29 degrees on May 8 and 27 degrees in May 9 in 1983.