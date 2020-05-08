CHICAGO (CBS)– There are 34% fewer job openings in Chicago, according to Jobfeed. So, who’s hiring?
This same week last year, there were over 15,000 open jobs posted in Chicago. Now, there are 10,000 jobs posted.
CBS 2 is Working For Chicago by finding and reporting the information you need to get through this jobs crisis.
According to CareerBuilder data, some of the companies with the most job openings include Roehl Transport, Aerotek, Walgreens, Abbvie, Uber and Oracle.
Brandi Frattini, talent acquisition lead at CareerBuilder, offered some advice to job seekers who lost recently lost their jobs.
“For those recently laid off due to COVID, it’s going to be best to indicate that on their resume or in the communication to the hiring,” Frattini said. “The job seeker should make sure it is known the recent job loss was not due to quality of work, but was due to COVID-19.”
Frattini said that with everything moving digital, there is a high need for techs, creative directors, journalists, editors and communication specialists. In addition, construction, healthcare and social assistance roles are needed.