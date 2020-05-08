CHICAGO (CBS) — Meet Garrett, the PAWS Dog of the Week.
He’s a one-year-old boxer mix who needs an understanding adopter who can make him feel like family. Garrett is very shy and timid and he would benefit from a home with another dog to help him come out of his shell and build his confidence.
Garrett just needs people to give him time to get a bit comfortable. A yard would be ideal for Garrett to have his own private space.
He’s looking for a home with another dog but without children or cats.
Many other adorable dogs and cats like Garrett are available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through their virtual adoption process.
Just go to the PAWS Chicago website.
If you’re still looking for a gift for mom for Mother’s Day, consider making a donation in honor of your loved ones, A donation to homeless animals in need is a truly meaningful way to honor mom.
Visit PAWS Chicago online to learn more.