CHICAGO (CBS) – Two patients at Roseland Community Hospital were released Friday, after more than a week in isolation. A man in his 30s and a woman in her 40s went home after recovering from COVID-19 treatment.
Nurses and first responders were on hand to watch as the two left the isolation unit.
Roseland Community Hospital started offering drive-through testing for the virus last month.
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin stopped by the testing site Friday morning, saying he wants everyone to know how important testing is to the nation’s future.
“If we’re going to move beyond where we are today – shelter in place, staying at home, opening up this economy – testing is absolutely essential. We have about one-third of the tests that we need across the United States of America,” he said.
The testing facility at Roseland Community Hospital is a safety net site, which means they’ll test you even if you don’t have insurance.