CHICAGO (CBS) — The White Sox and American Red Cross are partnering with Anheuser-Busch to hold a blood drive this morning.
White Sox ambassador Ron Kittle was among those donating blood at Guaranteed Rate Field.
It’s part of an effort between Anheuser-Busch and the Red Cross to use stadiums and arenas across the U.S. as temporary blood drive centers.
Kittle said it’s important that we all stay strong and do our part.
“This is our All-Star Game here for the Chicago White Sox, American Red Cross, and Anheuser-Busch; coming out here to give blood today. I’ve had so many surgeries in the past, and I just had a physical before all this hit, so I know my blood’s pretty good,” he said. “I’m excited to do it, but more people need to do it, and I think right now we need help. We need people to donate their blood, if they can.”
While all the appointments for today’s blood drive at Guaranteed Rate Field are full, Wrigley Field also is hosting a blood drive on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and appointments are still available. Click here for more information.
If you want to donate blood, you can easily make an appointment on the Red Cross website.